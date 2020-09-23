STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex ends 66 points lower; Bharti Airtel crashes 8 per cent

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its losses for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex ended 66 points lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in Bharti Airtel, TCS and Bajaj Finance despite largely positive cues from global markets.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE index pared all intra-day gains to settle 65.66 points or 0.17 per cent down at 37,668.42. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 21.80 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 11,131.85.

Bharti Airtel was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking around 8 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid, ONGC and TCS.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HUL, Infosys, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were among the gainers. According to traders, despite positive global cues, domestic benchmarks were dragged lower by stock-specific selling in index majors.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo closed in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading significantly higher in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.89 per cent higher at USD 42.09 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee inched up 1 paisa to close at 73.57 against the US dollar.

Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
