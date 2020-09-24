STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AGR matter may end up in court yet again

The divergence in opinion arises from the fact that companies have already made partial payments toward the total demand raised by the DoT.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Uncertainty has cropped up yet again in a matter that has already spent 15 years in the courts and was ostensibly settled “for the final time” by the Supreme Court just last month. Industry and government sources confirmed that the affected telecom companies and the Department of Telecom (DoT) have arrived at starkly divergent interpretations of the SC’s order.

If not resolved, it is likely to result in one of the parties approaching the SC again for clarification. The bench’s final verdict had ruled that “… respective Telecom Operators shall make the payment of 10 per cent of the total dues as demanded by DoT by 31.3.2021”. The rest would have to be paid in annual 
instalments up to March 31, 2030.

The divergence in opinion arises from the fact that companies have already made partial payments toward the total demand raised by the DoT. Airtel has paid more than 40 per cent of its total Rs 43,980 crore dues and Vodafone Idea has paid around 13 per cent of the Rs 58,254 crore it owes. 

The Tata group has also paid a quarter of its total Rs 16,798 crore dues. While the companies have made no official statement on the matter, sources confirm that telcos have written to the DoT that since they have deposited more than the “10 per cent of total dues”, their next payments will only become due in March 2022. Sources however, note that the DoT believes that the SC’s order requires companies to pay 10 per cent of the total by March 2021 without factoring in the payments already made.

“If the two positions are not resolved, it is very likely that someone will head to the court again,” said a legal counsel in the know.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AGR AGR Dues SC Supreme Court Department of Telecom
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp