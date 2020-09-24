STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex tanks over 1100 points, Nifty slips to 10,800

The Indian markets turned red following a slump in US stocks overnight after Fed officials suggested the US economy was worse than what the market was pricing in.

Published: 24th September 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Domestic equity indices witnessed massive selling pressure on Thursday extending losses to the sixth day amid weak global cues. BSE flagship Sensex was down 1,007 points at 36,660 at 2:30 PM while NSE benchmark Nifty tanked 265 points to 10,867 for the first time since August.

The sell-off in the Indian market was led by auto, consumer durables, metal and finance stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 37,092.84, lower by 575.58 points or 1.53 per cent from its previous close of 37,668.42.

It opened at 37,282.18 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 37,304.26 and a low of 37,058.79.

In the last six sessions, Sensex has plunged over 2,500 points with about Rs 10 lakh crore of investors wealth pulled out of the markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.35 per cent in the morning session on broad losses across the region.

