Ceat Tyres signs Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

MUMBAI: RPG Group company Ceat Tyres on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador, who will feature in its various campaigns across media platforms.

Khan, who is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Indian Film industry, has signed a two-year contract with Ceat Tyres Ltd to perform the role of its ambassador, the company said in a release.

As part of an integrated marketing campaign, the Bollywood star will feature in two commercials during the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai, with the first one set to be aired on Saturday to promote Ceat's SecuraDrive range of premium car tyres, it added.

The first ad will also be rolled out across different media platforms - both online and offline, Ceat Tyres said.

Ceat's SecuraDrive tyres are used in premium sedans and compact SUVs such as Honda City, Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, among others, as per the release.