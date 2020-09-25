STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre extends bankruptcy code suspension

According to sources in the MCA, the Centre is may even grant another three month extension if the country’s economic recovery is worse than expected.

Published: 25th September 2020 10:30 AM

Many businesses will be hoping to gain succor from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Image for representation (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Financially stressed companies in danger of being pushed into bankruptcy got a breather on Thursday with the Centre suspended the operation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by another three months until December 25.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in an official order that the initial suspension  of six months which was to run out by Septmeber 25 would be extended up to December 25. 

“The economy is yet to recover from the shocks of Covid.There were requests from corporates, and after consultation with various stakeholders, the three months extension has been granted. The government is keeping close watch and if required, another three months extension will be given, “ the official said.

The suspension essentially means that  lenders and  corporate creditors cannot drag any company toward bankruptcy under the IBC until the end of the year (December 25). The initial suspension of the IBC was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 in order to protect companies who were not able to honour commitments due to the pandemic from being pushed into insolvency.

L Viswanathan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, notes: “The payment moratorium permitted by RBI for banks and financial institutions regulated by it was until August 31, 2020—this close alignment between the payment moratorium and the IBC preclusion period ensured that RBI regulated lenders were not left without remedy and that the credit discipline was not compromised”.

However others feel it will aggravate the crisis. “It will lead to an unprecedented rise in fresh filings once it is revoked,” warned Sumit Batra, Partner, India Law Alliance.

