Maruti WagonR CNG version crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales mark

The CNG variant of WagonR has surpassed 3 lakh units in sales, making it the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments, MSI said in a statement.

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its model WagonR S-CNG has crossed 3 lakh cumulative sales mark, emerging as the highest selling vehicle in the segment.

The CNG variant of WagonR has surpassed 3 lakh units in sales, making it the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments, MSI said in a statement.

"Constantly featured amongst India's top 10 cars for nearly two decades, WagonR continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment.

Since its debut in 1999, WagonR has over 24 lakh happy customers and it's the first car for nearly half of them," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The milestone of 3 lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on the company by customers, he added.

The company has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers, Srivastava said.

WagonR S-CNG offers the convenience of an auto fuel changeover switch and delivers fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg, MSI said.

S-CNG variant of WagonR is designed from scratch for CNG operation to enhance safety and durability while meeting the stringent BS-VI emission regulation, it added.

The car also comes with conventional one litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines with both manual and auto gear shift transmission.

