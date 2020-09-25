STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public sector banks on-board one-crore account holders on digital payment modes in a month

The campaign, aimed at encouraging customers to use digital banking channels, was launched on August 15 under the aegis of the government's Digital India initiative.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:23 PM

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Friday said that public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about one crore customers on digital payment modes in just one month of the launch of 'Digital Apnayen' campaign.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a tweet, "DFS's #DigitalApnayen campaign gets off to a roaring start! PSBs on-board 1 Cr A/c holders on digital payment modes in 31 days of campaign launch. Committed to transform India into a digitally empowered society!"

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda tweeted, "Congratulations to PSBs for onboarding 1 cr. bank customers on Digital payment modes within a month of DFS's #DigitalApnayen campaign launched on 15th Aug'20.PSBs committed to ensure seamless & secure digital Banking services for a #NewIndia."

Under the campaign, banks were asked to on-board a minimum 100 new customers including merchants and financial inclusion account holders by each branch on digital payment mode. Banks were also advised to consider reward and recognition programme for their branches and business correspondents and other field functionaries for promoting the campaign.

