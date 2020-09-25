STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex snaps 6-day losing streak, rallies 835 points to reclaim 37,000 mark

All Sensex components ended in green, with Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, L&T, TCS, ONGC and ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI gaining up to 6.64 per cent.

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Snapping its six-day falling streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 835 points on Friday to reclaim the 37,000-mark on across-the-board buying amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 835.06 points or 2.28 per cent higher at 37,388.66. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 244.70 points or 2.26 per cent to finish at 11,050.25.

In rest of Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended settled with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in early trade. "Stimulus measures, if any, in the US could provide support to the markets. If the market corrects from these levels, then investors should actively look for accumulating good quality stocks for long term wealth creation," said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 28 paise to finish at 73.61 against the US dollar. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 41.96 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,885.69 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

