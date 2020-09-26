STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Daimler plans to expand network of dealerships

Since premiering their all-new portfolio of BSVI-compliant trucks and buses in Mumbai at the beginning of the year, the CV manufacturer has seen record market shares in the domestic Indian market. 

Published: 26th September 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Benz trucks, Daimler India Trucks

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Daimler India, commercial vehicle manufacturer, has plans to expand its dealership network to over 250 outlets by the end of this year. The 10 per cent growth in their dealer network will help Daimler to cut down the distance between dealerships from the existing 160 km to 120 km.

“We are steadily expanding our dealer network to ensure that all customers have easy access to our products and services,” said company’s vice-president (marketing and sales) Rajaram Krishnamurthy. “That is a commitment we made to BharatBenz buyers from the beginning, and we will continue to honour it,” he said. Early this year, Daimler India sold one lakh BharatBenz trucks in the country.

According to the company, the growing demand of the Bharat Benz buses and trucks has made it necessary for the company to expand their dealership network. “Last month, BharatBenz showed double digit sales growth compared to August 2019. The number of BharatBenz owners grows every day and we are proud to grow with them,” said MD and CEO of the company Satyakam Arya.

Since premiering their all-new portfolio of BSVI-compliant trucks and buses in Mumbai at the beginning of the year, the CV manufacturer has seen record market shares in the domestic Indian market. “We have always believed in the long-term potential of India and continue to see this as a growth market for domestic sales, as well as an ideal manufacturing hub for global exports,” added Arya, in a statement. 

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daimler India commercial vehicle manufacturer
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp