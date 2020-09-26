Daimler plans to expand network of dealerships

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Daimler India, commercial vehicle manufacturer, has plans to expand its dealership network to over 250 outlets by the end of this year. The 10 per cent growth in their dealer network will help Daimler to cut down the distance between dealerships from the existing 160 km to 120 km.

“We are steadily expanding our dealer network to ensure that all customers have easy access to our products and services,” said company’s vice-president (marketing and sales) Rajaram Krishnamurthy. “That is a commitment we made to BharatBenz buyers from the beginning, and we will continue to honour it,” he said. Early this year, Daimler India sold one lakh BharatBenz trucks in the country.

According to the company, the growing demand of the Bharat Benz buses and trucks has made it necessary for the company to expand their dealership network. “Last month, BharatBenz showed double digit sales growth compared to August 2019. The number of BharatBenz owners grows every day and we are proud to grow with them,” said MD and CEO of the company Satyakam Arya.

Since premiering their all-new portfolio of BSVI-compliant trucks and buses in Mumbai at the beginning of the year, the CV manufacturer has seen record market shares in the domestic Indian market. “We have always believed in the long-term potential of India and continue to see this as a growth market for domestic sales, as well as an ideal manufacturing hub for global exports,” added Arya, in a statement.