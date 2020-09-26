STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hero Motocorp, Harley engaged in advanced negotiations

Speculation has been rampant that the legacy brand was looking for a local partner to remain present in the world’s largest two-wheeler market.

Published: 26th September 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

A Harley-Davidson bike is displayed in their office in Singapore. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after it announced shutting down its India plants, American bikemaker Harley-Davidson is said to be in advanced talks with India’s largest two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp for a strategic alliance in the market.

According to a Reuters report citing sources, Harley is in talks with Hero to enter into a distribution arrangement that will allow the Indian company to import and sell Harley bikes as its sole distributor. 
Queries sent to Hero MotorCorp regarding the tie-up remained unanswered.

Speculation has been rampant that the legacy brand was looking for a local partner to remain present in the world’s largest two-wheeler market. Harley’s main competetor, UK’s Triumph Motorcycles, has already formed a non-equity long term partnership with Bajaj Auto to introduce mid-size motorcycles for India and the global markets.

TVS Motor too has a partnership with Germany’s BMW to develop mid-engine size motorcycles. But, Harley had on Thursday, said it is closing its manufacturing facility in Bawal (Haryana) as it looks to shift its focus back to more profitable motorcycles and core markets. Experts feel a tie-up can turn into a win-win situation for Harley and Hero.

“Demand for 350-700 cc bikes remains strong in India. Harley is a very strong and aspirational brand while Hero is massive in size and reach. If they are able to bring fresh and price competitive products, it will have huge potential to succeed,” said a senior auto analyst.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harley-Davidson Hero MotoCorp
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp