Optimism returns to India’s tech industry as number of deals increase

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s IT industry is likely to drive stronger revenues in Q2FY21 as enterprises undergo a digital makeover.

This is true across all the verticals including consumer goods, retail, healthcare, banking and finance and insurance, education, where stakeholders have strengthened their online presence.

Research firm Gartner expects IT spending of the companies to increase from 4-5 per cent to 6-8 per cent in the next few years.

Analysts say that the digital segment, which accounted for more than 40 per cent of the revenues of tier-1 IT service companies, will have an increased share as is evident from the deal activity in this quarter. Firms including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech bagged large contracts from overseas markets. on the back of an already strong deal pipeline. The industry expects revenues to grow 2-5 per cent in FY21.

During Q1, the top four IT service providers had reported a fall in their dollar revenues by 2-15 per cent.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said recently that the company’s deal size for Q1 stood at $1.74 billion and that digital revenues have risen. HCL’s deal pipeline was 40 per cent stronger for the quarter, and it has upped its revenue guidance for the fiscal from 1-1.5 per cent to 1.5-2.5 per cent.

Digital deal activity registers rising trend

Infosys has announced a multi-year contract with a Brazilian company Vanguard reported to be valued at $ 1.5 billion.

HCL Tech has also said that the deal pipeline by the end of June quarter was 40% stronger.