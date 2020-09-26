STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Optimism returns to India’s tech industry as number of deals increase

India’s IT industry is likely to drive stronger revenues in Q2FY21 as enterprises undergo a digital makeover.

Published: 26th September 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

IT industry, Tech industry

For representational purposes

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s IT industry is likely to drive stronger revenues in Q2FY21 as enterprises undergo a digital makeover.

This is true across all the verticals including consumer goods, retail, healthcare, banking and finance and insurance, education, where stakeholders have strengthened their online presence.

Research firm Gartner expects IT spending of the companies to increase from 4-5 per cent to 6-8 per cent in the next few years. 

Analysts say that the digital segment, which accounted for more than 40 per cent of the revenues of tier-1 IT service companies, will have an increased share as is evident from the deal activity in this quarter. Firms including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech bagged large contracts from overseas markets. on the back of an already strong deal pipeline. The industry expects revenues to grow 2-5 per cent in FY21.

During Q1, the top four IT service providers had reported a fall in their dollar revenues by 2-15 per cent.  
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said recently that the company’s deal size for Q1 stood at $1.74 billion and that digital revenues have risen. HCL’s deal pipeline was 40 per cent stronger for the quarter, and it has upped its revenue guidance for the fiscal from 1-1.5 per cent to 1.5-2.5 per cent. 

Digital deal activity registers rising trend

Infosys has announced a multi-year contract with a Brazilian company Vanguard reported to be valued at $ 1.5 billion.

HCL Tech has also said that the deal pipeline by the end of June quarter was 40% stronger.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India tech industry India IT industry
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp