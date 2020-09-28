STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Expert advice on personal finance: Roads that can lead you to wealth

Here is what Ken Fisher has to say are the 10 steps..see what works for you...

Published: 28th September 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

A lot of young adults ask me “How to get Rich?” – like I have always said under their breath they utter “quickly”.Like one of the persons said ‘Sir when I say rich or wealthy...

I see myself roaming the world in J class and skiing in the Alps, not sipping coffee in Switzerland when I am 70 years of age” — What use is money at an old age…

I want it NOW. Sadly, I do not have such ‘get rich quick’ schemes – and I do not know of anybody who has such schemes. Here is what Ken Fisher has to say are the 10 steps..see what works for you...Ken Fisher says there are Just Ten Roads to great wealth. So, What are the Ten Roads? More importantly, what will work for you?

  1.  Start a successful business—the richest road! Sure you can become Bill Gates or Azim Premji. However, even if you do not become so successful you may still be able to make a couple of crores – not bad. This route is not for all – there are many people who do not consider giving up their jobs will not find this appealing.
  2.  Become the CEO of an existing firm and juice it—a very mechanical function. Jack Welch did it. There are many others who are in this boat, see whether you are academically inclined to do this is what you have to see.
  3.  Hitch to a successful visionary’s wagon and ride along—it’s high value-added. If you partner a great idea – the entrepreneur needs support, operations, HR, etc. and all the support at the start up stage. You need not be the visionary, you need to ride along.
  4.  Turn celebrity into wealth—or wealth into celebrity and then more wealth! Again you need to get parents who push you hard enough to become a celebrity and you should have enough motivation to become a celebrity. However, it is not really easy.
  5.  Marry well—really, really well. Well, for those of you who are not married this is a good option.
  6.  Steal it, legally—no guns necessary! One qualification that helps in this is the law degree in the USA. However, we all know of another professional who tried doing it, unsuccessfully. He died before he could use the money! Not getting into names and professions, but most of us know about it, do we not?
  7.  Capitalize on other people’s money (O P M) —where most of the mega-rich are. There are more money managers in the Forbes list than the people whose money they manage. The kind of money people throw at fund managers chasing a rainbow of “index beating” returns is not funny.
  8. Invent an endless future revenue stream—even if you’re not an inventor! Well Bill Gates did it, maybe you can do it. Many wealth managers have done it.
  9.  Trump the land barons by monetizing unrealized real estate wealth! A very good idea if your surname is Hiranandani, Raheja, Parekh, etc. however if your surname is Athalye, Subramaniam, Ramakrishnan, do not try this. It may not work.
  10.  Go down the Road More Traveled—save hard, invest well—forever! To me this seems to be the only option available to you and me. Just go through the grind. Work hard, invest well – choose a large (say 100+ scrips) index and do a SIP – assuming the amc charges are 0.5% p.a. Over a 20 year period treat it like a savings bank account. When you have money, you should invest. When you need money you should sell, simple.To me only step 10 seems to be sensible…God bless you if you can do any of the others. If you do not do step 10, even the earlier steps may not help!!    

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

 (Views expressed are  personal)

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Personal Finance
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp