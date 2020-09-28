STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Housing sales up by 34 per cent in July-September 2020: JLL report

A total of 14,415 units were sold during the quarter ended September, as against 10,753 units sold during the previous quarter.

Published: 28th September 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's residential market got back to action as the lockdown restrictions eased in the third quarter of 2020. Housing sales, during the July-September quarter, jumped up 34 per cent compared to the April-June quarter, which was largely impacted by the nationwide lockdown, showed a report by JLL Research.

A total of 14,415 units were sold during the quarter ended September, as against 10,753 units sold during the previous quarter. The report showed that Mumbai accounted for 29 per cent of the total sales during the period under review, while 22 per cent of sales was contributed by Delhi-NCR.

Growth in sales activity was also driven by stronger demand in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL, said: "We are feeling cautiously optimistic about the residential market, driven by sales volumes in Mumbai and Delhi. A combination of favourable factors such as low mortgage rates, attractive prices combined with developers' lucrative payment plans together reinforce the longer-term potential of the sector. For end users, the next 12 months are ideal to buy a house."

"In the subsequent quarters, the translation of demand into sales will primarily hinge on enhanced consumer confidence, which, in turn, depends upon the continued implementation of progressive government policies amidst the gradual revival of the Indian economy at large," he added.

The report said that residential market activity is also being supported by renewed interest from NRIs in Q3 2020, resulting in more pent up demand in the market and increased enquiries received by developers.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JLL Research Housing sales Ramesh Nair
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp