STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Labour Codes aimed at expanding workers' welfare measures: Central government

The Labour Ministry said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee had also recommended an increase in threshold from 100 workers to 300 workers for seeking prior permission for retrenchment.

Published: 28th September 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday allayed doubts over reforms Bills known as Labour Codes passed by Parliament a few days ago, saying the criticisms being aired are unfounded.

On raising the employee limit of smaller units for closure to 300, the Ministry said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee had also recommended an increase in threshold from 100 workers to 300 workers for seeking prior permission for retrenchment, lay-off and closure.

"It is only the aspect of prior permission of the appropriate government which has been removed and other benefits and workers' rights have been kept intact. The workers' rights such as notice before retrenchment, compensation at the rate of 15 days wages per completed year of service and pay in lieu of notice period has not been compromised."

Further, the IR Code envisages an additional monetary benefit equivalent to 15 days of wages under the newly created Reskilling Fund. There has been no empirical evidence to suggest that a higher threshold promotes hire and fire, said the ministry in a statement.

Besides, the Ministry said that fixed-term employment is pro-worker. It has already been notified by Central government and 14 other States, including Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Labour Labour Codes Parliamentary Standing Committee Workers rights LAbour laws Reskilling Fund
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp