STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LVB shares jump over 5 percent after RBI appoints panel to oversee bank

After shareholders ousted seven directors of the board, the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of three-member CoD to run the daily affairs of LVB.

Published: 28th September 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Monday pared early losses to close higher by 5 percent after the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of a three-member Committee of Directors (CoD) to run the daily affairs of the debt-ridden firm.

The stock bounced back during the fag-end of the trade and gained 5.21 percent to close at Rs 20.20 on the BSE.

During the day, it declined 5.72 percent to Rs 18.10. On the NSE, it rose by 5.21 percent to close at Rs 20.20. During the day, it tanked 6.25 percent to Rs 18.

After shareholders ousted seven directors of the board, the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of three-member CoD to run the daily affairs of LVB.

This CoD will exercise the discretionary powers of MD (managing director) and CEO (chief executive officer) in the ad-interim, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The RBI on September 27 appointed the CoD composed of three independent directors Meeta Makhan, Shakti Sinha, and Satish Kumar Kalra, it said, adding that the committee will be headed by Meeta Makhan.

On Friday, shareholders of LVB ousted seven directors, including its MD & CEO and auditors at the AGM.

The truncated board sought to assuage investors stating that the bank's liquidity situation was comfortable and assured the depositors that their money was safe.

"With Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of about 262 percent as on September 27, against minimum 100 percent required by RBI, the deposit-holders, bond-holders, account-holders and creditors are well safe guarded," the statement said.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank will continue to share information on the developments in public domain as and when they materialise, and as required by applicable law, it added.

The bank's troubles started after it shifted its focus to lend to large businesses from SMEs.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LVB RBI Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVB shares
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp