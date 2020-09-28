STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI reschedules Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, new dates to be announced shortly

The interest-setting panel was scheduled to meet for three-days beginning Tuesday for RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to reschedule this week's meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and said that the new dates will be announced shortly. However, the central bank did not give any reason for rescheduling the meet.

The interest-setting panel was scheduled to meet for three-days beginning Tuesday for RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy review. "The meeting of the MPC during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020 as announced - is being rescheduled. The dates of the MPC's meeting will be announced shortly," the RBI said in a press release.

RBI is awaiting the government's decision on new external members to the committee. As per the RBI Act, external members of MPC have a tenure of four years. The MPC came into existence in October 2016.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monetary Policy Committee RBI RBI MPC meeting RBI meeting postponed
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp