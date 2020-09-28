STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road Transpor​t ministry notifies norms for alternative fuels

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a notification for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, for inclusion of H-CNG as an automotive fuel has been published.

Published: 28th September 2020 11:24 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified regulations for various alternative fuels to further promote sustainable transportation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

"After testing use of H-CNG (18 per cent mix of hydrogen) as compared to neat CNG for emission reduction, the Bureau of Indian Standards has developed specifications of hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (H-CNG) for automotive purposes as a fuel," the Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister said in a tweet.

The notification for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, for inclusion of H-CNG as an automotive fuel has been published, the minister tweeted. He added that it is a step toward an alternative clean fuel for transportation.

Bureau of Indian Standards H CNG Nitin Gadkari Highways Ministry
