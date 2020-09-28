STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Soon, you can invest in National Pension System through SIP facility

Sources say that the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) is working on it and may announce the SIP facility in NPS by November, this year.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There's some good news for investors who want to invest in the National Pension System (NPS). In a bid to make NPS schemes more attractive, the government is now planning to allow investors to invest in the scheme via Systematic Investment plan or SIP.

Sources say that the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) is working on it and may announce the SIP facility in NPS by November, this year.

"The agencies are working on it and it is in the final stage. Testing is on for any technical snag. By November, it will be ready for launch. This will really help small investors to invest in the scheme, " a senior PFRDA official said.

Once it is launched, investors can set up automated bank payments at regular intervals toward their investment plan, just like how SIP in mutual funds works.

The PFRDA is working to aggressively promote the NPS scheme and has announced several initiatives, including offering another chance to those subscribers who have prematurely exited the scheme to join back. Subscribers can do so through e-deposit of the withdrawn amount or opening of a new Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).  

Also for the benefit of NPS subscribers, the regulator has allowed e-sign based online facility for change of nomination. Officials claim that these initiatives were taken post Covid-19 as the number of subscribers were gradually going down. 

As per the latest NSO data, only 4,969 subscribers joined in July, 2020 in NPS from the central government sector compared with a monthly average of 9,213 in FY19 and 9,904 in FY20. 

Similarly from the state government sector, only 22,473 joined the NPS in July 2020 compared with a monthly average of 45,209 in FY19 and 41,333 in FY20. NPS was introduced in January 1, 2004 for new entrants into the central government service replacing the old pension system.

NPS was also made applicable to new employees of all autonomous bodies of the central government and later various state governments also adopted the scheme.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Pension System SIP
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp