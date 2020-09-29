Amazon India launches 'Fulfilment Centre' in Tamil Nadu to strength network in state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ecommerce major Amazon India on Tuesday launched a specialised Fulfilment Centre (FC) in Tamil Nadu. While the new FC has come up in Kancheepuram district, the existing fulfillment centre at Ponneri, on the outskrits of Chennai, has been expanded.

“This expansion will work as an enabler for SMBs in Tamil Nadu helping them with faster delivery of their products to a wider customer base,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

The new specialized FC will offer close to seven lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the large appliance and furniture category. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of close to three million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres to its more than 43,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu.

The expansion is also a part of Amazon’s recently announced plans to expand seven existing sites across India. The e-tailer has infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 1,125 crore into one of its India units — Amazon Seller Services, showed its regulatory filings.