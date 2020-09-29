STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Another stimulus shot in the offing

The package would include income support for the poor as well as incentives for industries

Published: 29th September 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering another round of stimulus which will be spent on healthcare measures to combat the pandemic, along with extending free rations for the poor and pumping in more money into income generating schemes. Besides, it is also likely to come up with incentive packages for a host of industries. Officials said the measures were being worked out and a political decision on their roll-out timing will be taken soon. 

Industry bodies have been complaining that a lack of demand is stifling India’s economic recovery, with the country posting the largest contraction in any major economy for the April-June quarter at nearly 24 per cent.  

“We have already announced stimulus in several tranches worth about Rs  21 lakh crore, but as the pandemic and its impact on the economy continues, we have to rework strategies and need more measures to boost demand and investment. These are in the works,” said top finance ministry officials.

Industries ranging from textiles, telecom gear, electric batteries, automobiles and food processing may get incentives for a five year period. The productivity linked incentives will be similar to those announced for the pharmaceuticals and electronics sectors recently. 

Officials said to ramp up employment, spending would be increased on jobs schemes. MGNREGA scheme, which provides guaranteed work in rural areas, was topped up with an extra allocation of Rs  40,000 crore as part of an earlier stimulus program to bring the total to Rs  1 lakh crore. This figure will have to be raised as about half of the money allocated for the rural employment guarantee scheme had been spent by early-August. Officials said urban employment schemes have also been suggested by some experts and may be considered.

Similarly, the Union government had announced free rations for the poor till November and this is likely to be extended as the coronavirus cases mount and unemployment rates remain high. Budget for healthcare is also likely to go up as the government ramps up infrastructure and takes a call on buying Covid-19 vaccines. “India may or may not provide free vaccines to its entire population, but a call has to be taken on at least immunisation of critical workers and vulnerable 
sections,” officials added.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stimulus healthcare stimulus
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp