STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dhanuka Agritech ties up with Gramophone to offer crop solutions to farmers

During the pandemic, the advent of digital technology adoption became necessary and this initiative expanded its reach to benefit the farming community with digitized solutions, it said.

Published: 29th September 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers in Haryana are demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Ordinance.

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Agrochemical company Dhanuka Agritech on Tuesday said it has partnered with intelligent farming platform Gramophone to provide crop solutions to farmers.

Under this partnership, Dhanuka will provide its agronomy expertise and world-class technology on the Gramophone platform for farmers to get direct and easy access to affordable crop intensive technology, the company said in a statement.

During the pandemic, the advent of digital technology adoption became necessary and this initiative expanded its reach to benefit the farming community with digitized solutions, it said.

With over 5,30,000 farmers on board, it will provide the entire exclusive farm management with a personalized and easy to use digitized approach.

"This association will help us to reach deeper markets and pave the way for better yields for farmers across the country. We will continue to bring innovation in our solutions and provide an all-inclusive seamless experience to farmers in India," Gramophone CEO and co-founder Tauseef Khan said.

Gramophone is on a mission to create a future of farming that puts 'Farmers First' by democratizing knowledge, building transparency in transactions, and creating a connected ecosystem for farmers' business, Khan added.

"We are extending its foot and collaborating with multiple alternate channel partners like Gramophone to increase its reach to farmers and use technology to support farmers to directly access latest Agri input services," Dhanuka Agritech National Marketing Head Partha Sengupta said.

The collaboration will deliver agronomic intelligence at the convenience of delivery of agri inputs like seeds, crop protection, and crop nutrition products.

This will improve the quality by helping farmers attain the best quality inputs for better yields.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanuka Agritech Agrochemical company Gramophone farmers crop solutions
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp