STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's external storage market sees 37 percent decline in growth on COVID-19 woes: IDC

The external enterprise storage systems market is expected to grow at a single-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2019-2024 time period

Published: 29th September 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, Stocks, Share markets, Decline

Representational image (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's external storage market witnessed degrowth of 36.8 percent year-over-year by vendor revenue and stood at USD 63.8 million in the April-June 2020 quarter, research firm IDC said on Tuesday.

The majority of the y-o-y decline is due to the impact of COVID-19 resulting in delayed demand for storage across organizations during the quarter, IDC said in a statement.

The external enterprise storage systems market is expected to grow at a single-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2019-2024 time period, it added.

"Organisations have been impacted differently due to COVID-19. Majority of the organizations are still in the crisis stage, responding to day-to-day challenges by focusing on business continuity, cost optimization, and business resiliency," IDC India Research Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure, Dileep Nadimpalli said.

"Very few organizations are in the recovery stage, investing aggressively on digital capabilities to sustain the growth and also to avoid any future disruptions, like the current pandemic," he added.

IDC said storage spending in CY2020 is expected to decline significantly due to the COVID-19 impact and recovery in CY2021.

All-Flash Arrays (AFA) contributed 34.9 percent to the overall external storage systems market in the June 2020 quarter. Most of the organizations are considering and deploying AFA for their primary workloads to enable better performance and also to address the future data requirements.

New age Flash solutions such as NVMe and Storage Class memory would further drive the flash adoption in near future, IDC said.

The entry-storage category was the worst impacted as compared to high-end and midrange storage systems in the said quarter.

The decreased demand for entry storage was predominantly due to decreased spending from professional services organizations, it added.

Dell Technologies led the market with a 20.1 percent market share by vendor revenue, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with a 19 percent market share in June 2020 quarter.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDC India external storage market
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp