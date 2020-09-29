STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power Finance Corporation eyes Rs 36,000 crore revenue in 2020-21

The state-run firm has signed a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Power, detailing various targets to be achieved by it during 2020-21.

Published: 29th September 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has set a revenue target of Rs 36,000 crore for the current financial year. PFC has signed a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Power, detailing various targets to be achieved by it during 2020-21, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the MoU has been signed by Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and PFC chairman and MD RS Dhillon.

As per the MoU, PFC would eye an ambitious revenue target of Rs 36,000 crore along with various performance-related parameters such as operating profit as percentage of revenue from operation, PAT (profit after tax) as percentage of average net worth and non-financial parameters viz, IPDS-related parameters (Integrated Power Development Scheme).

"PFC has been delivering exemplary performance from the past years and the ratings from the Government of India stands testimony to the performance," the statement added.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power Finance Corporation Sanjiv Nandan Sahai RS Dhillon Ministry of Power
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp