RBI extends enhanced borrowing facility for banks till March 31, 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure enough liquidity to the banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended the time limit of the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks to meet liquidity shortage till March 31, 2021.

This is the second time that the central bank has taken such a measure amid the ongoing economic woes created by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the RBI had increased the borrowing limit for scheduled banks under the marginal standing facility (MSF) scheme from 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their Net Demand and Time Liabilities with effect from March 27, 2020 till June , which was later extended to September.

Under the MSF, banks can borrow overnight funds at their discretion by dipping into the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). This was done as a temporary measure to allow more liquidity available to banks keeping in view the increasing borrowing requirement.

“With a view to providing comfort to banks on their liquidity requirements as also to enable to continue to meet LCR (liquidity coverage ratio)requirements, it has been decided to continue with the MSF relaxation for a further period of six months, i.e., up to March 31, 2021,” the central bank said in a statement.

According to the industry assessment, this will increase access to funds to the extent of Rs 1.49 lakh crore, and also qualifies as High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) for the LCR.The marginal standing facility rate currently stands at 4.25 per cent.