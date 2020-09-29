STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI extends enhanced borrowing facility for banks till March 31, 2021

This was done as a temporary measure to allow more liquidity available to banks keeping in view the increasing borrowing requirement.

Published: 29th September 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure enough liquidity to the banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on  Monday extended the time limit of the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks to meet liquidity shortage till March 31, 2021.

This is the second time that the central bank has taken such a measure amid the ongoing economic woes created by the coronavirus pandemic.  Earlier, the RBI had increased the borrowing limit for scheduled banks under the marginal standing facility (MSF) scheme from 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their Net Demand and Time Liabilities with effect from March 27, 2020 till June , which was later extended to September.

Under the MSF, banks can borrow overnight funds at their discretion by dipping into the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). This was done as a temporary measure to allow more liquidity available to banks keeping in view the increasing borrowing requirement.

“With a view to providing comfort to banks on their liquidity requirements as also to enable to continue to meet LCR (liquidity coverage ratio)requirements, it has been decided to continue with the MSF relaxation for a further period of six months, i.e., up to March 31, 2021,” the central bank said in a statement. 

According to the industry assessment, this will increase access to funds to the extent of Rs  1.49 lakh crore, and also qualifies as High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) for the LCR.The marginal standing facility rate currently stands at 4.25 per cent.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI borrowing facility
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp