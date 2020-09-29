STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Samsung ties up with Microsoft to scale enterprise 5G deployment

Through a Cloud-based approach to the market, the companies said they aim to achieve greater cost efficiencies in 5G deployments.

Published: 29th September 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Logos of Samsung (L) and Microsoft

Logos of Samsung (L) and Microsoft. (File photo| AP and Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft on an end-to-end, Cloud-based private 5G network solution to drive innovation that lowers the barrier to entry for deployment of private 5G networks in enterprises.

Through a Cloud-based approach to the market, the companies said they aim to achieve greater cost efficiencies in 5G deployments. Samsung is a pioneer in the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions ranging from chipset, radio and core network.

"We're excited to be working with Microsoft to help enterprises transform the way they operate through next-generation communications. Combining Samsung's virtualised 5G solutions and Microsoft Azure cloud, we look forward to delivering a best-in-class 5G solution that advances opportunities in the private network sector," said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Enterprises like retail stores, smart factories and entertainment venues, such as stadiums, will be benefitted. Implementing fully-virtualized 5G solutions on a cloud platform also enables vast improvements in the scalability and flexibility of networks for mobile operators and enterprises.

"The combination of Microsoft Azure and Samsung's virtualised 5G offerings will enable new solutions and lower the barriers to entry for private 5G networks for our mutual customers across retail, manufacturing, entertainment and many other industries," said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators, Microsoft.

Samsung has been supporting 5G commercial services in leading markets, including Korea and the US, where the majority of the worldwide 5G subscribers are currently located, and it is supporting the expansion of 5G in Japan.

In addition, the company said it is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
samsung Microsoft 5G network Microsoft Samsung deal
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp