STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI extends relaxation on validity of regulatory nod to launch IPO, rights issue

The move comes following representations from the industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Published: 29th September 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended relaxations till March 31 pertaining to the validity of regulatory approval for launching IPO and rights issue, in view of the prevailing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the relaxation has been extended in respect of the filing of fresh offer document in case of increase or decrease of issue size by 50 per cent.

The move comes following representations from the industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The validity of Sebi's observations, expiring between October 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, has been extended up to March 31, 2021, the regulator noted.

This is subject to an undertaking from lead manager of the issue confirming compliance with the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations while submitting the updated offer document to Sebi, it said.

According to the norms, a public issue/rights issue needs to be opened within 12 months from the date of issuance of observations by Sebi.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company to launch public issues.

The regulator said that an issuer, whose offer document for IPO, follow-on public offer and rights issue is pending receipt of its observation, will be permitted to increase or decrease the fresh issue size by up to 50 per cent of the estimated issue size.

This can be done without requiring to file fresh draft offer document with the Sebi, it added.

The relaxation is subject to no change in the objects of the issue, and the lead manager will need to ensure that all appropriate changes are made to the relevant section of draft offer documents, and an addendum in this regard will be made public.

After due consideration, it has been decided that the relaxation with regard to revision in issue size up to 50 per cent will continue till March 31, 2021, Sebi said.

Under the norms, any increase or decrease in estimated fresh issue size by more than 20 per cent of the estimated fresh issue size require fresh filing of the draft offer document along with fees. The circular will come into force from October 1, it added.

Earlier in April, the validity of Sebi's observation, where the same have expired or will expire between March 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020, was extended by 6 months from the date of expiry of such observation.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI IPO IPO launching
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp