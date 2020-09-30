COVID-19 benefits for states extended

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday extended the duration of increased borrowing limit of all states and Union territories under WMA (Ways and Means Advances) limits and overdraft regulations for states and Union Territories for another six months till March 31, 2021.

On April 17, the central bank had increased the WMA limit by 60 per cent. The RBI has also extended overdraft regulations where states were allowed to be in overdraft continuously for 21 working days, from 14 days earlier. The number of overdraft days in a quarter were also increased to 50.