STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Housing sales fell 46 per cent in July-September 2020 amid COVID-19: Anarock report

During the January-September period this year sales have declined by 57 per cent to 87,460 units, from 2,02,200 units a year ago.

Published: 30th September 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's top seven cities witnessed 46 per cent drop in sales of residential properties during the July-September quarter at 29,520 units, amid muted demand due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock.

Housing sales in July-September 2019, stood at 55,080 units across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. During the January-September period this year sales have declined by 57 per cent to 87,460 units, from 2,02,200 units a year ago.

Commenting on the numbers, Anarock chairman Anuj Puri said sales during July-September have more than doubled from the previous quarter when the coronavirus pandemic had brought sales down to just 12,730 units.

He said the Indian housing sector has made a decisive comeback in the third quarter of 2020 calendar year, with sales rebounding to 65 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 levels. The leading residential brokerage firm said that for January-March quarter, sales were at 45,200 units.

According to Anarock data, sales have declined in all seven cities during July-September 2020 from the year-ago period. Housing sales in NCR fell to 5,200 units in July-September, from 9,830 units a year ago. In MMR, sales declined to 9,200 units from 17,180 units.

Sales of residential properties in Bengaluru dipped to 5,400 units, from 10,500 units, while in Pune demand slid to 4,850 units from 8,550 units. Hyderabad witnessed sales of 1,650 units, as against 3,280 units in the year-ago period.

Housing sales in Chennai during the third quarter of this calendar year stood at 1,600 units, as against 2,620 units a year ago. Kolkata, too, witnessed a fall in demand to 1,620 units from 3,120 units. Even during the January-September period of 2020, sales have fallen drastically over the corresponding period last year, the Anarock data showed.

In Delhi-NCR, the sales of residential properties declined to 15,450 units in January-September this year, from 36,210 units in the year-ago period. MMR saw a significant drop in sales to 26,730 units, from 62,550 units, while Bengaluru witnessed a dip in demand to 17,020 units from 39,240 units.

Housing sales in Pune decreased to 14,200 units from 31,380 units, while residential demand in Hyderabad softened to 4,980 units from 13,110 units. Chennai witnessed a drop in sales to 4,280 units from 9,040 units. Anarock said that housing sales in Kolkata fell to 4,800 units during January-September this year, from 10,670 units a year ago.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anarock Housing sales Housing sector Real estate COVID19 COVID effect Coronavirus
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp