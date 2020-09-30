STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India among worst performing economies in world; stimulus inadequate: Abhijit Banerjee

The Nobel Laureate, however, said that the country will see a revival in growth in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

Published: 30th September 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi

Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said India is among the worst performing economies in the world and the government's economic stimulus was inadequate to tackle the problem.

He, however, said that the country will see a revival in growth in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

Speaking at a virtual event, Banerjee said the country's economic growth was slowing down even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit as real GDP growth had moderated from 7 per cent in 2017-18 to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19 and 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

"Indian economy is among the worst performing in the world. The country's economy will see revival in the current quarter (July-September)," he said, adding that economic growth in 2021 is going to be better than this year.

The country's economy contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Goldman Sachs has sharply cut its 2020-21 GDP forecast to a contraction of 14.8 per cent.

 Fitch Ratings has also revised its forecast to 10.5 per cent contraction.

Banerjee, currently a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said he does not think that India's economic stimulus was adequate.

"India's economic stimulus was limited. It was a bank bailout. I think we could have done more," he said.

The stimulus measures "did not increase consumption spending of lower income people as the government was not willing to put money in the hands of the low income population", he explained.

In May, the government had announced a Rs 20.97 lakh crore economic package, which also includes liquidity support from the RBI.

Talking about inflation, Banerjee said India's growth strategy was a closed economy with the government creating lots of demand, which resulted in high growth and inflation.

"India had 20 years of high inflation and high growth. The country benefited a lot from stable high inflation in the last 20 years," he observed.

Replying to a query on monetisation of deficit by the RBI, the eminent economist said "deficit financing is a good idea".

Monetisation of deficit happens when the RBI directly buys government securities from the primary market and in turn prints more money, thereby helping it to bridge the fiscal deficit.

Soon after the country was adversely hit by the pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, various economists had suggested such a step as a necessary measure to deal with the crisis.

On the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, he said the word 'aatmanirbhar' needs to be used very carefully.

"Aatmanirbhar has the problem that we try to buy inputs domestically, that to me is a wrong idea. We should specialise in what we are good at, import what we need to import," Banerjee said.

The eminent economist noted that India needs to be globally more competitive.

He said like China, India needs to relocate finances and capital.

"We have not really created infrastructure for the small entrepreneurs to flourish," Banerjee pointed out.

Asked to comment on demonetisation of higher value currency on November, 10, 2016, he said there was "no particular argument" for it.

He stressed that India needs better data to formulate policies.

Banerjee pointed out that India does not have insurance schemes for  agricultural disasters.

Indians are obsessed with public sector jobs, he said adding that there is a need to make those jobs less lucrative.

Banerjee, however, remarked that in India, "we need large public sector jobs".

Asked whether he would consider to work for the government, Banerjee replied in affirmation.

"I would certainly consider. I am someone who has India's welfare at heart. We should set aside ideological differences," he said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhijit Banerjee India Economy India GDP
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp