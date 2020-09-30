Rahul Parikh joins Bandhan Bank as digital head

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private sector Bandhan Bank on Tuesday appointed former Bajaj Capital chief executive Rahul Parikh as the bank’s digital head. The appointment comes at a time when the Kolkata-based lender is strengthening its leadership team and is broadening digital presence for its next phase of growth.

“As a young universal bank, digital technology plays a vital role in the way our customers experience our Bank and how we fulfil their expectations. At the same time, having completed five years of our operations, we need to drive our marketing initiatives to support and add value to the strategic roadmap that we have for the Bank,” said managing director and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh.

As the chief marketing and digital officer, Parikh will be responsible for the digital banking business and for building a strong digital backbone to support the bank’s growth. The bank’s digital banking head

Rustam Nongmaithem will report to him.

Parikh comes from Roots Ventures, where he was a partner and responsible for driving AMC strategy, fund raising, supporting deal-making and investee company operations. He was earlier CEO with Bajaj Capital. From 13,000 employees at the time of being granted a banking license, the bank now has about 42,000 employees on its payroll as of March, 2020.