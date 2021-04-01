Britannia appoints former RBI governor Urjit Patel as additional director of the company

By Online Desk

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Dr. Urjit Patel has been appointed as Additional Director of Britannia Industries with effect from 31st March, 2021 for a tenure of 5 years. The company has announced that it's bord of directors has approved the appointment.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today 31 March, 2021, approved the appointment of Dr Urjit Patel, as an additional director of the company in the category of non-executive and independent director with effect from 31 March, 2021 for a term of 5 years i.e., upto 30th March, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company,” Britannia said in a statement to the stock exchange filing.

Patel was the successor of Raghuram Rajan and served as the Governor of RBI from 2016 to 2018. However, he stepped down in December 2018 citing 'personal reasons.' Prior to this he was the central bank's deputy governor in charge of monetary policy.