STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Credit guarantee scheme extended till June

The Rs 3-lakh crore ECLGS had been announced last year as part of the Covid-19 relief package rolled out by the Centre and involved offering Covid-hit businesses higher credit limits.

Published: 01st April 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational pupose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what is sure to come as a relief to Covid-impacted businesses in the MSME sector, the Union Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that the Centre has both expanded the scope of, and extended the duration of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS).

The Rs 3-lakh crore ECLGS had been announced last year as part of the Covid-19 relief package rolled out by the Centre and involved offering Covid-hit businesses higher credit limits.

According to the finance ministry, the latest iteration of the scheme ECLGS 3.0 involve extending credit of up to 40 per cent of total credit outstanding across all lending institutions as of  February, 2020.

It will now also cover business enterprises in the Hospitality, Travel & Tourism, Leisure, and Sporting sectors that had, as on February 29, 2020, total credit outstanding not exceeding Rs 500 crore and overdues, if any, at 60 days or less as on that date. 

“In recognition of the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on certain service sectors, the government has now extended the scope of ECLGS through introduction of ECLGS 3.0,” the ministry said. 

The earlier ECLG schemes have also been extended in duration up to June 30, 2021 or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore are issued. The schemes had been set to lapse on March 31, after having been extended twice already.

The scheme had initially been valid up to October 2020, but was subsequently extended to November-end and then again to March 31 by including the 26 stressed sectors identified by the K V Kamath-led RBI panel. “Last date of disbursement under the scheme has been extended to 30.09.2021.

The modifications introduced in the scheme, while providing an incentive to MLIs to enable availability of additional funding facility to the eligible beneficiaries will go a long way in contributing to economic revival, protecting jobs, and creating a conducive environment for employment generation,” the ministry said.

It further  announced that the tenor of loans granted under ECLGS 3.0 would be for 6 years, including a two-year moratorium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME sector COVID 19
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp