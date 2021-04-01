Gold rallies Rs 881; silver gains Rs 1,071

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold rallied by Rs 881 to Rs 44,701 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following a sharp recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 43,820 per 10 gram. Silver also gained Rs 1,071 to Rs 63,256 per kilogram from Rs 62,185 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,719 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.48 per ounce.

Gold prices witnessed a sharp rebound recovering from the bear territory, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.