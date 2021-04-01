STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government pegs borrowing at Rs 7.24 lakh crore in April-September

The central government’s fis.cal deficit at the end of February worked out to be 76 per cent of the revised estimate.  The deficit stood at Rs 14.05 lakh crore

Published: 01st April 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government will stick to its borrowing target announced in the Union Budget 2021-22 and will borrow Rs 7.24 lakh crore or 60 per cent of the full-year target in the first half of financial year 2021-22. According to the Budget, the government’s gross borrowing was estimated at Rs 12.05 lakh crore in the financial year starting April 1.

“In the Budget, we had announced that there would be a gross borrowing of Rs 12.05 lakh crore and net borrowing of Rs 9.37 lakh crore. In the first half of 2021-22, we would be borrowing Rs 7.24 lakh crore,” said Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the government borrowed a record Rs 13.71 lakh crore, or 76 per cent more than it had budgeted for, mainly to meet resources to perk up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the finance ministry cancelled a central government bond auction worth Rs 20,000 crore scheduled for 26 March which was to be the last of the financial year due to better revenue receipts. Gross borrowing includes repayments of past loans. Repayment for past loans in the next financial year has been pegged at Rs 2.8 lakh crore. 

“The gross borrowing from the market for the next year would be around Rs 12 lakh crore. We plan to continue with our path of fiscal consolidation, and intend to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while presenting the Budget.

Fiscal deficit

The central government’s fiscal deficit at the end of February worked out to be 76 per cent of the revised estimate.  The deficit stood at Rs 14.05 lakh crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp