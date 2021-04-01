Hyundai dispatches 64,621 units in March

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it sold a total of 64,621 units in March. The automajor had dispatched 32,279 units in the same month last year. The company's domestic sales last month stood at 52,600 units.

It had dispatched 26,300 units in March 2020 amid disruptions in sale and production activities. Exports last month stood at 12,021 units. The company had shipped 5,979 units in March 2020.

"With cumulative sales of 64,621 units in March 2021, the company has built further on the sales momentum achieved over the last few months. This performance has been backed by our super performer brands such as the -- Creta, Venue, Verna, Nios and the all-new i20," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Adding to the already strong portfolio of SUVs, the upcoming seven seater Alcazar will further set a new paradigm in the segment, he added.