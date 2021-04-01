STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TVS Motor two-wheeler exports touch 1 lakh-mark in March

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has clocked 100,000 units in two-wheeler exports in March, buoyed by an increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe.

TVS bike.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has clocked 100,000 units in two-wheeler exports in March, buoyed by an increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe. The leading manufacturer of two-and three-wheelers has presence in more than 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, Indian sub-continent, Central & Latin America and is now seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America.  

“It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation,” said Joint MD Sudarshan Venu. 

Asserting that they will strive to keep this momentum going forward by coming out with exciting range of products, he said “investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation.”

The company’s key export products include the TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, TVS Stryker series. Recently, TVSM chairman Venu Srinivasan said that their global ambition was to become a premium motorcycle company with 20% of business coming from premium brands. To this end, it had appointed Ralf Speth, a global automotive industry veteran and JLR’s ex-CEO, as non-executive director.

The Chennai-based company had acquired the British sporting motorcycle Norton Motorcycles through one of its overseas subsidiaries for 16 million pounds and some assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) Ltd in April 2020. During January 2021, Norton announced that it would move into the most advanced manufacturing facility. Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull and is expected to open by the middle of 2021.

