SBI internet banking, YONO app shut for maintenance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Customers of the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), were facing issues with online transactions on Thursday.

With more users taking to social media to report the issues with logging into the bank’s flagship mobile app YONO and some unable to transact using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the lender has issued a notice on Twitter.

“We are undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on 1st April 2021 to provide a better digital banking experience. During this period, Internet banking , Yono lite, Yono and UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI said on Twitter.

However, it did not account for the outage faced in the first half of the day.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outage, said user reports related to issues with the SBI platform spiked at around 11 a.m. There were over 200 reports at around 12:21 p.m.

This is, however, not the first time that the customers of the bank have faced service outage. In December last year, SBI’s digital banking platform ‘YONO’ witnessed a technical glitch.

Users took to social media platforms to complain about not being able to open the app/login.

Taking note of the repeated glitches by both public and private banks, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das had in the past said that there is an urgent need to banks and financial institutions to invest more in their IT system.

The regulator has temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives after taking a serious view of service outages since 2018.