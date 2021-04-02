STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'To curb Covid surge in Mumbai, stop trains and shut down local markets, not malls'

The COVID-19 infections are rising by the day in Maharashtra, contributing nearly half of the country's total in the last few days.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Covid effigy

A man wearing a mask walks past an effigy of Coronavirus which will be burnt as part of a ritual during 'Holi' festival in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after a suggestion was made for shutting down malls in the financial capital by the Mayor, a lobby grouping of such establishments on Friday appealed for the shopping plazas to be allowed to operate normally.

The Shopping Centres Association of India said the malls get only 1 per cent of the floating population and a bulk of people are found in trains and local markets.

The lobby grouping for malls wondered why trains and local markets which attract more crowds are allowed to operate, while retail and restaurants have a limited footfall walking-in have more restrictions.

"Surge in cases started after local trains were allowed in mid-February. There need to be more focus on local markets and trains to control the spread," it said.

It can be noted that Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had on Thursday hinted at restrictions like halting movement on trains, malls and religious places in order to limit the infections.

ALSO READ | Malls, religious places may shut down in Mumbai amid surging COVID-19 cases

The plea comes on a day when Pune, one of the biggest cities in the state, has decided to go for a night lockdown from dusk to dawn, and days after the state government banned groups of over five from assembling together in the evenings.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address citizens late on Friday.

The COVID-19 infections are rising by the day in Maharashtra, contributing to nearly half of the country's total in the last few days.

Mumbai alone had over 8,000 positive patients on Thursday.

Localised restrictions like antigen testing before entering malls are derailing the recovery of the shopping places in Maharashtra, the association said.

It has urged the state government to allow shopping centres and malls to operate normally, committing to follow all the safety measures to prevent the spread of infections.

The SCAI said malls are perhaps the only public infrastructure establishments that follow all the stringent protocols recommended by authorities for Covid-appropriate behaviour, and have also been conducting the antigen tests in Mumbai.

The statement from the body said it is "unfortunate" that malls have been made a target for restrictions, adding that only 1 per cent of floating populations walks into malls.

The body also invoked the livelihoods argument, stating that the shops and restaurants in malls employ people from economically weaker sections of the society and shutting down this sector will create a huge impact on them.

"We urge the state government to consider normalized operations of the shopping centres/malls," a spokesperson for the association said, adding a representation has been made to the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mall covid mall shutdown
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp