Commercial vehicle sales begin to show early signs of recovery

After being in the negative territory for around two-and-half years, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry has entered the revival phase.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After being in the negative territory for around two-and-half years, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry has entered the revival phase. In the quarter ended March, manufacturers have not only posted an annual growth due to ‘low base effect’ of the pandemic year but also seen improvement on a sequential basis. For Tata Motors, domestic commercial vehicle sales in Q4 FY21 stood at 98,966 units or 20 per cent higher than the previous quarter.

When compared year-on-year, sales was higher by 59 per cent. “Medium and heavy CVs (M&HCVs) as well as light CVs (LCV) lead the recovery, growing by 48 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, over the previous quarter on back of improved consumer sentiments, firming freight rates and higher infrastructure demand including road construction and mining,” said Girish Wagh, President, CV Business Unit, Tata Motors. CV sales had been trailing down since the collapse of NBFC major Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in mid 2018 and the revised load-carrying norms in the same year.

This segment also faced the maximum impact of the slowdown in economic activity throughout 2019. Further, the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 only made it worse. Sales across categories fell by 29 per cent to 7,17,688 units in FY20. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles, an indicator of construction and mining activities, registered a bigger drop of 42 per cent. In the April-December period of the current financial year, CV dispatches further declined by 37 per cent to 3,58,203 units.

Rating agency Crisil expects CV volumes to increase by 34-36 per cent year-on-year in FY22 to 7.6-7.8 lakh units. The segment is also expected to benefit from the recently announced Scrapping Policy.

