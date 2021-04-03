STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, diesel prices revision unchanged for fourth day

Pump price of petrol and diesel remained at previous days level of Rs 90.56 and Rs 80.87 a litre respectively in the capital.

Published: 03rd April 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:07 AM

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to keep fuel prices unchanged on Saturday, with petrol and diesel prices across the four metros remaining untouched for the fourth day in a row.

Petrol and diesel fell by 22 paisa and 23 paisa per litre, respectively, on Tuesday in the wake global softening of oil prices.

OMC have decide to pause price revision as crude has again gained and climbed up to close to $65 a barrel from a lower $ 60 a barrel earlier.

Across the country as well, the petrol and diesel price remain static on Saturday but its retail levels varied depending on the level of local levies on respective states.

In Mumbai petrol continues to be priced at Rs 96.98 a litre and diesel at Rs 87.96 a litre.

Premium petrol, however, continues to remain over Rs 100 a litre in the city as is the case with several cities across the country.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days — March 24 and 25 — after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days.

It again reduced the price on March 30. Fuel prices were last revised upwards on February 27 and ever since then retail prices remained unchanged even though during the period crude jumped to over $70 a barrel. It is now slightly up at $ 63.5 a barrel.

