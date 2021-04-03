Travel, hotel industries stare at losses yet again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic is showing a declining trend since the resurgence of Covid-19 infection in India. According to data available, average daily domestic flight passengers stood at 2.51 lakh for the week ended on March 27, compared with 2.57 lakh in the preceding week. This average is further expected to go down as passenger count remains below the 2.5 lakh mark on most days. Domestic air traffic is unlikely to go back to the pre-Covid-19 levels anytime soon, believe industry experts.

“Despite the rapid vaccination drive, the second wave has forced multiple state governments to make Covid-19 tests mandatory at airports and implement severe lockdown. This is a big setback for the industry which was experiencing a fast recovery,” said a senior airline executive requesting anonymity. India on Friday reported 81,466 fresh infections, its biggest one-day jump in six months.

This surge has prompted states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to reimpose lockdown-like restrictions in their worst-hit districts. Aashish Gupta, consulting CEO of tourism and hospitality body FAITH said that the surge in daily infection rate is going to be very harmful for the sector.

“This is the second summer season which is going to get impacted after 2020. This season accounts for 50-55 per cent of total annual domestic season. Lockdown forced in many cities is not good news for the Indian tourism and hospitality industry,” Gupta told this publication.