FDI equity inflows up 28 per cent to USD 54.18 billion during April-January

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FDI equity inflows into the country during April-January 2020-21 grew by 28 per cent to USD 54.18 billion, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry data released on Monday.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows during April-January 2019-20 stood at USD 42.34 billion.

Total FDI (which includes reinvested earnings) during the 10-month period in FY21 increased by 15 per cent to USD 72.12 billion over the year-ago period.

"The measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country as India has attracted a total FDI inflow of USD 72.12 billion during April to January, 2021," it said.

"It is the highest ever for the first ten months of a financial year," it added.

In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with 30.28 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow followed by the US (24.28 per cent) and the UAE (7.31 per cent).

Computer software and hardware has emerged as the top sector during the first ten months of 2020-21 with 45.81 per cent of the total inflows.

It was followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13.37 per cent) and services sector (7.80 per cent) respectively.

"These trends in India's FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors," it added.