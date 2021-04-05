STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST to be levied on goods, services in gift vouchers

What added to the confusion was a separate order which said vouchers itself will be taxable. In fact, the earlier ruling on the issue also meant that different cards were taxed differently.

Published: 05th April 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Putting all confusion to rest over taxability of gift cards or vouchers such as the ones by Shoppers Stop or Amazon, the Tamil Nadu bench of the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) has ruled that GST would be levied on the underlying goods/ services at the time of redemption such pre-paid instruments.

The recent AAAR order stated that the time of supply of gift vouchers or gift cards shall be the date of issue and further clarified that GST will be levied not on the supply of vouchers but on the underlying supply of goods and services at the time of redemption. 

What added to the confusion was a separate order which said vouchers itself will be taxable. In fact, the earlier ruling on the issue also meant that different cards were taxed differently. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has approached the AAAR against the ruling by the Tamil Nadu state Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR), which had said that GST at 12 per cent or 18 per cent would be levied depending on whether such pre-paid instruments were paper based or magnetic strip based respectively.

Modifying the AAR verdict, the AAAR has clarified that GST will be levied not on the supply of vouchers but on the underlying supply of goods/ services at the time of redemption and the time for payment of GST will be dependent on the provisions detailed in the GST law.   In its order, the AAAR said that vouchers are neither goods nor services and the GST law recognises it as an instrument of consideration (non-monetary form) for future supply. 

 “... since voucher is only an instrument of consideration and not goods or services, the same is not classifiable separately but only the supply associated with the voucher is classifiable according to the nature of the goods or services supplied in exchange of the voucher earlier issued to the customer,” the AAAR said.  Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India said the taxability of vouchers has always been a grey area, both under the pre- GST and post GST regime.  

“This AAAR ruling is welcome and has provided appropriate clarity to the industry on the taxability of vouchers,” Jain added. Supply of goods or services is very essential to the GST framework. This is mainly 
because GST is a consumption based tax where everyone that adds value only pays tax on that portion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp