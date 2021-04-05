HDFC Bank advances up 14 per cent, deposits rise 16 per cent at end of March 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank's advances registered nearly 14 per cent growth by end of March 2021 at Rs 11.32 lakh crore, while deposits were up by over 16 per cent at Rs 13.35 lakh crore, the lender said on Monday.

"The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11.32 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9 per cent over Rs 9.93 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020, and a growth of around 4.6 per cent over Rs 10.82 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The domestic retail loans at end of March 2021, were up by around 7.5 per cent and the domestic wholesale loans grew by around 21 per cent year-on-year, said the private sector lender.

On the deposits front, it witnessed around 16.3 per cent growth on the year at Rs 13.35 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021. The CASA (current account and savings account) deposits grew by around 27 per cent to approximately Rs 6.15 lakh crore, from the corresponding period a year ago, said the lender.

Bank's CASA ratio stood at around 46 per cent as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 42.2 per cent as of March 31, 2020.

"During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,503 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited," it added.

The figures have been released in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information. Stocks of HDFC Bank were trading at Rs 1,451.95 apiece on BSE, down 2.32 per cent.