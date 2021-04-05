STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Second wave hurts business resumption, lockdowns may soften eco growth in June quarter: Analysts

Japanese brokerage Nomura said a proprietary tool to gauge business resumption has dropped sharply to 90.7 for the week ended April 4, the steepest fall since mid-2020.

Published: 05th April 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

mba, business, work

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rise in COVID-19 infections led to the steepest decline in economic activity since mid-April last year, and the lockdowns announced by Maharashtra will accentuate the already impacted retail and recreation mobility, analysts said on Monday.

Japanese brokerage Nomura said a proprietary tool to gauge business resumption has dropped sharply to 90.7 for the week ended April 4, the steepest fall since mid-2020.

It said the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) had been rising every month since April.

"Given the continued rise in cases and the likelihood of more state-wide restrictions, we expect softer sequential growth in Q1 FY22 but view the medium-term impact as limited," it said.

The fall was driven by a sharp deterioration in mobility data, the brokerage said, attributing it to both local restrictions and possibly more cautious consumer behaviour amid the second wave.

It can be noted that various pockets in the country, especially urban centres in Maharashtra like Pune had been having localised restrictions for over a week now.

On Sunday, Maharashtra announced far-reaching lockdown measures across the state to mitigate the spread of COVID.

"At the all-India level, mobility to retail and recreation spaces remained relatively unaffected ever since the surge in cases began in mid-February.

However, mobility in more-affected states, particularly Maharashtra, is beginning to weaken.

The fresh round of restrictions in Maharashtra will accentuate this," rating agency Crisil's research wing said in a note.

The note added that the economic impact of the localised lockdowns has been "minimal" so far.

Analysts at Nomura said unlike the sharp falls in mobility data, the impact on real activity appears less severe and pointed out to power demand which fell by only 1 per cent as compared to preceding week and a stable labour participation rate.

The note from Crisil said after being concentrated in Maharashtra, new cases are slowly dispersing to other states which have seen some dip in mobility towards end-March.

Crisil said the vaccination programme has also been progressing at a slow speed so far, with only 5.5 doses administered per 100 people as against the world average of 8.3, and will pick-up pace from April as the inoculation has opened up for those above 45 years.

Total number of persons vaccinated, at 7.9 crore (as of April 4), is more than six times the total infected (1.2 crore), it said.

Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are accounting for a lower share, they have seen the highest growth rate in new cases in the week after Maharashtra, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp