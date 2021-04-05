STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Taxpayers can now revise audit reports to claim deductions

Also, spending such as provident fund contribution and leave encashment are allowed as an expenditure only in the year that it is spent.

Published: 05th April 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Businesses and professionals can now revise their tax audit reports, with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) introducing new rules to ease procedural hurdles in claiming deductions for spending. 

In cases where the taxpayer makes certain payments such as taxes, duties, or cess or provident fund contribution of  employees after the tax audit report has been submitted in an assessment year, a revised audit report signed by the accountant can be given to claim relief for that spending or payment, CBDT said in a notification.

The Income Tax Act does not allows certain spending such as interest, royalty, or fee for technical services as a deduction while computing the taxable income of an assessee if the tax is not deducted at source and paid to the government. Also, spending such as provident fund contribution and leave encashment are 
allowed as an expenditure only in the year that it is spent.

After the tax report has been submitted if the taxpayer makes payments, recalculation to the extent of expenditure eligible for deduction may become necessary. The new rule helps an assessee easily file a revised report and claim deductions.

At the same time, the need on part of the taxpayer to explain the mismatched audit report and the claim for deduction also gets eliminated. Businesses with sales of  Rs 1 crore or more and professionals with income more than Rs50 lakh have to file tax audit reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Direct tax
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp