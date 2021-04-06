STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Byju’s acquires Aakash Ed Services for USD 1 billion

This acquisition will help the ed-tech giant build a strong position in the brick and mortar segment.

Published: 06th April 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Byju’s The Learning App

Byju’s The Learning App (Photo| YouTube)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based Byju’s has acquired exam prep major Aakash Educational Services (AESL) for nearly $1 billion, making it one of the biggest deals in the education space. 

“Our complementary strengths will enable us to build capabilities, create engaging and personalised learning programmes. The future of learning is hybrid and this union will bring together the best of offline and online learning, as we combine our expertise to create impactful experiences for students,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, Byju’s. 

This acquisition will help the ed-tech giant build a strong position in the brick and mortar segment. Backed by Blackstone, Aakash owns and operates over 200 tutoring centres across India and serves over 250,000 high-school students.AESL and Byju’s started exploring a deal about 6-7 months ago, reports say. After the integration, Byju’s will make further investments to accelerate growth, it said. 

AESL MD Aakash Chaudhry noted that they would continue to operate as a separate entity and further expand their presence.

“We are looking to transform student experiences by steering innovative and digitally-enabled learning solutions,” he said.In the past, Byju’s had acquired TutorVista and Edurite (from Pearson in 2017) and Osmo in 2019. Last year, the General Atlantic-backed company had bought coding training platform WhiteHat Jr for $300 million.

Post the takeover, Blackstone Group and AESL’s founders will hold a minority stake in Byju’s, which is valued at about $13 billion.Backed by marquee investors such as Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Tencent, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, Byju’s is estimated to have raised over $2 billion in funding to date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp