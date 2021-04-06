STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economic recovery resilient despite second Covid wave

However, the general optimism in the report is not shared by all amid increasing cases and fears of another lockdown which may impact business and economic activities.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Monday said that the government is well prepared to handle the second wave of Covid-19 infections and assured that the economic recovery remains resilient.

“Despite the surge in cases, the recovery in economy is resilient with sustained improvement in the majority of high frequency indicators,” the ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review for March 2021, which was released by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) on Monday. The report, while accepting the dangers posed by the second wave, reaffirmed that the Centre was well prepared to tackle it without damage to economy.

“As the vaccination drive continuously upscales in India and guided by the learnings of India’s successful management of pandemic during its first wave, India is well armed to combat any downside risk posed by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases,” the report said. India has been witnessing a resurgence in infections over the past few weeks, with the country reporting 1,03,558 cases in just the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning.

The report did not rule out some concerns over inflation, however: “The outlook for core inflation is likely to be impacted by further easing in supply chains; however, broad-based escalation in cost-push pressures in services and manufacturing prices due to increase in industrial raw material prices could impart upward pressure”. 

However, the general optimism in the report is not shared by all amid increasing cases and fears of another lockdown which may impact business and economic activities. According to Care Ratings, stricter norms  in Maharashtra would lead to a dip in gross value added growth by 0.32 per cent in FY 2021-22. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic recovery COVID 19 Finance Ministry
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp