STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Inc must split up CMD role, deadline won’t be extended: Sebi

The regulation will now be applicable to the top 500 listed entities by market capitalization, with effect from April 1, 2022.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked Indian companies to work towards separating the roles of chairperson and managing director (MD) before April 22, adding that the deadline will not be extended further.

“Listed entities were initially required to separate the roles of chairperson and MD/CEO from April 1, 2020 onwards. However, based on industry representations, an additional time period of two years was given for compliance.

The regulation will now be applicable to the top 500 listed entities by market capitalization, with effect from April 1, 2022. As at the end of December 2020, only 53 per cent of the top 500 listed entities had complied with this provision. I urge the eligible listed entities to be prepared for this change in advance of the deadline,” said Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday at CII’s Corporate Governance Summit.

He argued that the rule was aimed at improving corporate governance. “The objective is to provide a better and more balanced governance structure by enabling more effective supervision of the management. Separation of the roles will reduce excessive concentration of authority in a single individual,” he said.

Citing global examples, Tyagi added that other countries have also implemented a similar rule. “Globally too, the needle seems to be moving more towards the separation... In the UK and Australia, the debate has tilted in favour of separating the two posts. Germany and Netherlands have a two-tier board structure, separating the roles of board and management,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp