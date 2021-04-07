STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI extends interim WMA limit of Rs 51,560 cr to states till September

WMAs are temporary advances given by the RBI to the states to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments. There are two types of WMA, normal and special.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced an extension of interim ways and means advances (WMAs) limit of Rs 51,560 crore to state governments till September, to help them tide over the financial stress posed by the second wave of COVID-19.

WMAs are temporary advances given by the RBI to the states to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments. There are two types of WMA, normal and special.

While normal WMA are clean advances, special WMA are secured advances provided against the pledge of the government of India dated securities.

In addition, RBI has enhanced the aggregate WMA limit of states and Union Territories (UTs) to Rs 47,010 crore per year.

"We have decided to accept the recommendations of an Advisory Committee constituted by the Reserve Bank to review the Ways and Means Advance (WMA) limits for State Governments/UTs and other related issues," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy of this fiscal.

Accordingly, it has been decided to enhance the aggregate WMA limit of states and UTs to Rs 47,010 crore, an increase of about 46 per cent from the current limit of Rs 32,225 crore which was fixed in February 2016, he said.

Further, he said, "it has also been decided (as per the committee suggestion) to continue the enhanced interim WMA limit of Rs 51,560 crore granted by RBI due to the pandemic for a further period of six months i.e., up to September 30, 2021." Acting as the debt manager of the state governments, the RBI's WMA are intended to provide a cushion to the states to carry on their essential activities and normal financial operations.

These increased limits are expected to help state governments spend on fighting the fallout of COVID-19.

As per the RBI rules, normal WMA limits are based on a three-year average of a state's actual revenue and capital expenditure, and withdrawals beyond the limit is considered an overdraft. States pay interest linked to the repo rate on WMA withdrawals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp